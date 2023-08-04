Lima Chapter of the NAACP holds press conference on State Issue 1

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They are stressing the importance of the special election Tuesday and encouraging all registered voters to get out and vote.
The Lima Chapter of the NAACP held a news conference today to put their support behind a no-vote on Issue 1 to protect the Ohio Constitution. They believe in "one person - one vote" and 51% is a majority. If Issue 1 passes, it will change the majority needed to 60% of voters to make a change to the constitution, and how petitions to do so will be handled. The NAACP sees that as a blow to the state constitution and how we govern.
"And these laws could come into effect in the next year. So, they will hurt and you will feel it. So we are urging everyone if you care about democracy, the right to vote, the right to decide who you want to govern and what issues you want to govern, you best go down to the polls and get your vote in and vote no on this," said Regina Freeman, Lima NAACP chapter spokesperson.
They will be offering free rides to the polls if you need one, and if you have questions about Issue 1 and what it is, you can call them at 419-516-1122.