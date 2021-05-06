Lima church giving back to the community to help spread the meaning of caring

It was a mission that was started 15 years ago and is still going strong today.
Many times, from spring to fall, a parking lot on the corner of St. Johns and 4th Street becomes a beacon of hope. A place where people can get food and clothing, not for a price, but for the need of caring. This corner is the home of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, where the motto is “They don’t care what you know until they know that you care”.
Organizer Elisabeth Curtis explains, “You know, you can go and tell people anything, but until you actually show it in your actions that you care about them, that’s when they really start believing that you do care.”
Everything here is free thanks to donations and the generosity of others. They do get assistance from the West Ohio Food Bank and Neighborhood Relief Ministries. Curtis says just to keep an eye on the corner as these are pop-up events.