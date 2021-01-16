Forest Park United Methodist Church hosted basketball games for local youth on Saturday.
As part of Upward Sports, the church formed multiple teams with kids from different grade levels, where they then held a friendly competition in order to teach the game and basketball and more to local youth.
This is the 11th year that the church has worked with Upward Sports for a youth basketball club.
Kids up to 4th grade participated in the event, playing basketball in front of family and friends.
"We teach them a little bit of the basic basketball skills, but we also teach them about Jesus," said Don Bush, event organizer. "The combination of Jesus, being a good person, kind and loving, and just being a good person, and the skill we are teaching them in basketball."