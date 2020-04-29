Lima city buildings to remain closed

Lima Mayor David Berger says the city will remain under their pandemic protocol as the governor starts phase one of restarting the state.
City buildings will remain closed to the public as they have been for the last 6 weeks. The mayor says the plan has been working well with those needing services to contact their office by phone, e-mail, or website. He believes this is the right course of action.
Lima Mayor David Berger explains, “We think that on a going-forward basis that continues to serve our community well. It will also maintains a safe working environment for city employees as well as for the public.”
Commissioners plan to do the same with Allen County offices until further notice.