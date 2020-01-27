Lima City Council approve acquisition of Lost Creek Golf Course for new park project

A project to acquire the former Lost Creek Golf Course and turn it into a park has officially been approved by Lima City Council. The Lost Creek Restoration and Trail Improvement project will transform the golf course into a 45-acre park. It will include hiking and biking trails and wetlands.
The project will cost $1.5 million. They're looking to use $1.1 million dollars through a Ohio Public Works commission green space grant. The city public works director believes it will be a great benefit to the city.
“It would enable us to preserve wetlands that are already there and re-establish wetlands that have been eliminated or disintegrated over the many many years,” said Howard Elstro, Lima Public Works director.
Since council has approved the acquisition, it will have to be approved by the District 13 Natural Resource Advisory Council. Construction is expected to start by late fall or next year. Council also memorialized the late sports radio personality Vince Koza at Monday's meeting.