Lima City Council approves budget, receives DORA application

Lima City Council met on Monday evening to vote on the 2021 budget and other issues.
Council voted to approve of the 2021 budget that is seeing budget cuts from all departments through the end of the year. However, thanks to CARES Act funding the police and fire department will be able to hire additional manpower during the year.
Council also got a draft application to set up a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in Downtown Lima and has sent it to the Community and Economic Development Committee. The area would cover 113 acres which would include the Downtown Central Business District, Main Street corridors, and Market Street corridors. This program would help to stimulate businesses in this area.
John Nixon, Lima City Council President said, “I think it will have a benefit. I think that it’s just another thing that helps attract people downtown.”
He continued saying, “It’s something that I guess is grassroots. It came from those who are in the business, who are in the downtown, and I am glad that we are on the cusp of making it happen for them.”
Council also voted to approve the agreement between the Lima Police Department and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office to create a joint SWAT team.