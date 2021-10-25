Lima City Council approves Community Improvement Corporation

Lima City Council voted on establishing a Community Improvement Corporation.
Council voted to approve of the CIC and have voted to authorize the Mayor to enter into contract with Downing Community Advisors to run the CIC here in Lima. The CIC will be used to develop and rehab housing in the city. $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act would be used by the CIC. The CIC will oversee money for home repairs, buy deteriorating homes for rehab, removing blighted homes, and revitalizing neighborhoods.
Carla Thompson, Lima 3rd Ward Councilor said, “The CIC is a whole brand new concept to me, but I am very excited about the possibilities that it presents, I think that in conjunction with all the other development that we have proposed and ongoing, it is going to be a huge benefit to Lima and it’s residents.”
Council also approved a resolution in support of the upcoming Lima City Schools 5.99 mill renewal levy.