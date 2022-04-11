Lima City Council approves creation of new administrative positions

The Lima City Council approved Mayor Sharetta Smith’s request to create some new administrative positions and change some existing ones.
Council voted to change the Department of Community Development to the Department of Housing and Neighborhoods, plus create a deputy director position for that department. Council also approved 5th ward councilman Jamie Dixon to be the council representative on the newly formed Community Improvement Corporation, which will also deal with housing issues in Lima. Council voted to create a Workforce and Small Business Development Director and a Communication and Public Information Officer.
“To assist us with getting information out to the public and improving internal and external communication,” says Smith. “And then the last position that we have asked for is a deputy director in our finance department, which will be cost compliance and performance manager to be able to track how we are spending public monies specifically ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) grants, as well as other grants we receive from other entities and to report out on our progress.”
Smith says interviews have already begun for the new positions and she hopes to make an announcement on the hiring in two to three weeks.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.