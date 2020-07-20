Lima City Council approves multiple infrastructure improvement projects

On Monday evening, Lima City Council voted on multiple ordinances regarding infrastructure improvements to take place in upcoming years.
Council approved the Mayor to enter into two contracts with Clune Consulting Services, LLC. The first is for improvements to the Main and Market Street intersection, and pedestrian services along North Main Street to Wayne Street. The other contract will construct a sidewalk along North Shore Drive and Spencerville Road. Both projects are set to begin in 2022 and will cost approximately $1.6 million total, received from ODOT safety funds.
Also approved, an application for grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce and Economic Development Administration. This will allow 10 million dollars of improvements to be made in the Central Business District, including to sidewalks, lighting, and the Rotary’s amphitheater project. The city would have to pay $4 million to get the other $6 million matched.
Lima's Director of Public Works, Howard Elstro says, “Tonight’s action is to hire professional services, that will allow the various environmental studies to be done prior to the expenditures of work. These projects both will make the city of Lima a more quality place to live and reside.”
The $10 million public infrastructure program would add to the already $52 million of private sector investments to downtown Lima.