Lima City Council approves of CDBG COVID funds

Lima City Council met Monday evening to vote on issues including usage of CDBG COVID funds.
Council met and passed an ordinance on its third reading by a 5 to 2 vote with a council member abstaining that would provide support for small businesses and provide rental assistance for people struggling with paying rent. The ordinance also approves $500,000 in funding for a permanent building for homeless families. The building would be operated by Coleman Professional Services, a behavioral health, residential, employment, and support services agency. One of those who voted no on the issue gave one of the reasons he voted no.
John Nixon, Lima City Council President said, “I would much rather see those funds get used by the agencies that are assisting homeless men, women, and families by basically granting them the money and letting them use it to immediately assist the people having trouble.”
Council also approved to create a new parking lot at the corner of Market Street and Central Avenue which will add 47 new parking spots, and transfer possession of the parking lot on the corner of Spring and Main Street to John Heaphy, the CEO of Good Foods.