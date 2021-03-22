Lima City Council approves pay increase for Deputy Fire Chief positions

Lima City Council met Monday evening to vote on an ordinance to increase the pay of Deputy Fire Chief.
Council voted to approve the ordinance that would increase the pay of the deputy fire chief position to around $93,000 with the max salary of around $99,000 with an EMT-P certification. This increase in pay will result in more applications for the deputy fire chief positions than before the bump in salary. Prior to this increase, battalion chiefs who are next in line could make more money than deputy fire chiefs with the overtime they could receive. Chief Andy Heffner of the Lima Fire Department expressed that this has been long in the making.
He said, “This has been in the works since we restructured in 2008, 2009. We’ve talked about it, it’s just at this point we’re actually putting ink to paper and we are getting the parity a lot closer between the police majors and the deputy chiefs at the Lima Fire Department.”
During tonight's meeting, council also requested the city law director review of city ordinances, pertaining to the residency of mayoral candidates and report back to them. The next council meeting will take place on April 5th.