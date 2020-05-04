Lima City Council approves police department's application for reimbursement grant

Monday night, Lima City Council voted on legislation that would allow the Lima Police Department to apply for a reimbursement grant worth over $100,000.
Council approved the application and administration for the grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance. The money from the grant will be used to support law enforcement expenses related to the coronavirus.
The expenses includes personal protective equipment, as well as new computer equipment to keep up with the digital way of communicating.
Major Pat Coon of the Lima Police Department says, “It would allow the monies that we spent or are going to spend for these materials to be reimbursed by the federal government. So, those monies would be then allowed to be used back into regular policing.”
Council also approved an agreement with Verizon Wireless to place a 5G service antenna on top of the city’s water tower on Paul Street.