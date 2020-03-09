Lima City Council approves safety project on Main Street

Lima will be moving forward with a safety project on Main street thanks to an approval by Lima City Council. That project is for the Main Street Corridor Improvements.
Council has approved the city to enter a contract with the CMT engineering firm to improve safety on Main Street between Market and Wayne Streets. This past November ODOT awarded the city $880,000 to make these improvements. Before improvements are made CMT will do research and figure out the best way to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and drivers.
“This is an excellent opportunity for the city,” said Howard Elstro, Lima Public Works Director. “What the engineer will do is take a look at warrants and alternatives to provide a higher level of safety for pedestrian traffic as well as vehicular traffic.”
Once CMT comes up with a proposal, the city will hold public information meetings so the public can review it. The project is expected to go out for bid in 2021 and begin construction in 2022.
In addition to the safety improvements, the council also approved an ordinance for the city to go into a contract with the Ohio Attorney Generals Office to collect delinquent income tax at no cost to the city.