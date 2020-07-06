Lima City Council approves Voluntary Retirement Incentive Program

On Monday evening, Lima City Council voted to approve legislation that would establish a Voluntary Retirement Incentive Program to recover lost revenue due to the pandemic.
The city finance director's general budget estimates a 4.6 million dollar revenue shortfall for 2020. To combat this, the city has devised an early retirement plan to cut up to 40 jobs by March 31st, 2021. Mayor David Berger says personnel equates to 70% of the city’s costs.
The areas of positions looking to decrease include Clerk of Courts, Public Works, fire, police, finance, and law. Retirees have the chance to receive a bonus up to $20,000 based on age and length of service, in addition to normal retirement benefits.
Mayor Berger says assistance from the government doesn't make up for the lost revenue, so they will have to solve the discrepancies themselves.
He says, “We felt that at this point, we needed to be able to offer a positive opportunity for city employees to consider their own circumstances and ultimately make decisions both for themselves and for the city.”
Council also approved a reimbursement of up to $75,000 to Ben’s Construction. This will pay for the demolition and cleanup of the old Roxy Bar on Elizabeth Street following its June 23rd fire.