Lima City Council declares racism a public health crisis

On Monday evening, Lima City Council met to discuss a resolution that would declare racism as a public health crisis in the city of Lima.
Council passed the resolution by a 6 to 1 vote. The resolution supports its statements with numerous national health organizations that also find racism to be a barrier to health equity. The president of Lima City Council, John Nixon, took issue with the resolution and did not vote to adopt it. He says he was not convinced with the wording of the resolution, nor by its non-binding nature, meaning anything stated within it cannot be moved forward into law.
He says, “It didn’t really spell out any steps that we’re going to take other than to talk about it. And quite frankly, I think over time there have been many resolutions and many statements like that, that all we’re going to do is talk about it. And I think that if we’re going to be serious about addressing it, and finding the root causes and addressing those, it’s got to have more than just talk.”
Council also passed a resolution that would allow funds from the County Coronavirus Relief Distribution Fund to only cover Covid-19 related costs spent by the city of Lima.