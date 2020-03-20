Lima City Council denies city contract with AFSCME

The Lima City Council voted on an ordinance that would reject an agreement with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.
Council decided to pass the ordinance, meaning the tentative agreement with the union would be rejected. Council president, John Nixon, said they came to this decision because issues within the contract were identified by the administration. By rejecting the agreement, he says this would allow the administration and union more time to iron out the differences.
"There was a portion of the language that they want to go back to work on," explained John Nixon, Lima City Council president. "Council felt that it was the in the best interest of the city, and its residents and taxpayers to allow them that opportunity to try to resolve that concern."
Lima City Council will meet on Monday, March 23rd to address other issues on their agenda.