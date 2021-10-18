Lima City Council discusses American Rescue Plan Act

Lima City Council as a whole met Monday evening to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act.
Council met as a whole to learn that they still have not received final guidelines on how to spend the $26.5 million they are receiving as a part of the plan. This was the council's first chance to have their input on the proposed use of the funding when they tabled ordinances related to spending in previous council meetings. One of the key topics that were discussed was the usage of money on removing blighted homes in the community and how it could possibly revitalize the city.
Peggy Ehora, Fourth Ward Councilor said, “We have this kind of once in a lifetime opportunity to take some money that we don’t normally have and address the 100 plus properties that are on the demolition list that we might actually have money now to demolish them and then you take the CIC and go one step further and be able to not just demolish properties, but to purchase other properties and renovate those and start to bring up property values in our neighborhoods.”
Council also placed ordinances on the next council meeting that would establish a Community Improvement Corporation and enter into contract with Downing Community Advisors who would run the CIC.