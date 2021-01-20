Lima City Council discusses upcoming budget

Lima City Council met Wednesday evening to discuss the upcoming 2021 budget.
Wednesday evening, council discussed the budgets of the police department, fire department, and the public works department. All three of the departments were forced to spend less than they were allotted in the 2020 year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the departments have been asked to cut back on the budget this upcoming year, but the fire department and police department have cut millions in their proposed budgets, but thanks to CARES Act funding police and fire will actually be able to add additional manpower to the force.
Jon Neeper, 7th ward councilmember said, “Through some of the COVID funds that we’ve been able to authorize at this point, 3 new police officers as well as 3 new firemen, and looking at possibly in the second quarter of this year depending on how receipts come in and if we end up with another influx of federal funds to be able to put 3 more on each department.”
Council will continue budget hearings Thursday evening.