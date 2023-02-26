Lima City Council looing to pass 2023 budget during Feb. 27th meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council will be voting to approve the 2023, $46 million general fund budget. The budget included nearly $12 million for the Lima Police Department and $10.5 million for the Lima Fire Department, both of which are looking to add officers and firefighters this year to get both agencies up to full strength.
Council will also be voting on an 8-year, 75% percent tax abatement agreement with Logoplaste USA for the increased property value for an expansion of their manufacturing facility on Commerce Parkway. It will be a $10 million investment into the 24/7 facility and will add 10 new jobs. Construction is expected to start this spring and be completed by December 2024.
Plus, they are voting to create a Community Entertainment District, mainly along Main street from Grand Ave. to Fourth St., which will include a combination of retail, educational, sporting, cultural, and art establishments. The district is an economic development tool for revitalizing neighborhoods, by bringing in new businesses and new jobs to that area. Plus, businesses in that area can get a specific liquor license to sell alcohol until 2:30 am.
Lima is hiring a contractor for Phase 1 of the Downtown Streetscape project. The over $1 million project will realign the 100 block of E. Spring St., and allow for an outdoor dining area, pedestrian improvements, and a way to barricade that block off during certain events at the Greater Lima Region Amphitheater.
The city is also accepting the gift of two German Shepherds from an anonymous donor. The dogs will be trained to be K-9 officers for the Lima Police Department. Unfortunately, last week, the Lima Police Department lost one of their beloved K-9 officers, King, due to an illness.
Council meets Monday night February 27th at 7 pm. at Lima Council Chambers.