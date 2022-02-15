Lima City Council held a special meeting to talk about streamlining some of their processes and meetings.
Spurred out of the changes they made during the pandemic and at the suggestion of the law director, council is looking to modify their rules on four separate items. Including, voting on all communications at once, instead of individually. Also give the mayor the power to send property maintenance code assessments to the Allen County Auditor’s Office, to put on property taxes, instead of going through council. Plus, they raised the dollar amount for contracts that the mayor can approve without a council vote from $15,000 to the state limit of $50,000. But the current policies of getting bids for the contract will remain.
“The number of quotes required, the sealed bids process, all of that will remain the same. From an internal policy those things happen now,” says Lima Council President John Nixon. “Additionally for contracts that are entered into that are over $25,000 (but under $50,000), even though they don’t require the ordinance, we will require a communication from the administration tell us of those contracts.”
The council voted Tuesday to have legislation written on the changes, then they will have made the final approval during their regularly scheduled meeting.
