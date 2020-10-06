Lima City Council meets to discuss CDBG coronavirus money

Lima City Council met as a whole Tuesday evening to discuss how CDBG Coronavirus money will be spent.
Council has $822,000 dollars of funds to spend on COVID relief through CDBG-CV funds. They have come to an agreement that they will use $500,000 on homeless and quarantine support caused by the virus. The other $322,000 will be split between assisting small businesses and towards rental assistance. These funds have rules associated with them including: that a job of a low to moderate-income employee would be lost without the grant due to COVID, and the virus would have caused homelessness of a low to moderate-income household. The funds that are being allotted will help fight homelessness in Lima due to the coronavirus.
John Nixon, Council President of Lima City Council said, “It’s going to hopefully keep people from truly living on the streets or living in their car. That is the goal, and probably the truest uses of the money and for what it was intended for.”
Council will need to hold hearings and come up with a plan before presenting it to HUD to spend the funds.