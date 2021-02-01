Lima City Council meets to discuss parking problem in city

A joint Safety Services & Neighborhood Concerns Committee met Monday evening to discuss curbing and parking around the city.
There has been an increase in complaints about people parking on tree lawns around the city, damaging property owners' lawns, specifically on Second Street, Essex Drive, Catalpa Avenue, and Holmes Avenue. In the City of Lima, property owners are responsible for paying for replacing curbs and sidewalks through a repayment program through the city to break those payments up into a 5-year period. While the idea is in its infancy, Lima City Councilor Jamie Dixon explained what the council may explore soon to help property owners out.
Jamie Dixon, 5th Ward Lima City Councilor said, “One of the things that we talked about is currently our sidewalk program is a 5-year extension out of repayment. What some of the councilors on that call asked was, ‘Could we extend that out 10 years?’”
He continued saying, “So with extending that out over a 10-year period of time, it actually allows for the repayment plan or the amount of the repayment plan to be a lesser amount.”
The Lima Police Department will begin educating people on this issue in February and will begin ticketing people parking on tree lawns starting in March.