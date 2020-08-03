Lima City Council meets virtually to vote on ordinances

Lima City Council met Monday evening virtually to vote on multiple ordinances and on one resolution.
Council failed to get a two-thirds majority vote for the CDBG and HOME funds that would divide over $1.4 million up for this fiscal year for services like housing, the Bradfield Center, Youth Services, and many others. They will revisit the vote next Monday. Council passed an ordinance to change the hiring process for civil service positions on the first reading. This will ensure a “complete list” process that will create a more inclusive hiring process. The rules state that any candidate who passes an examination are eligible and are required to be interviewed by the administration or document why they were not interviewed, and then report that back to the Civil Service Board.
John Nixon, Lima City Council President said, “For the past couple of years and going forward, I mean it has become more and more challenging to find candidates for employment period. By broadening the scope and eliminating the artificial limitations that the administration had to deal with, I think it will help across the board in hiring.”
Council adopted a resolution in support of the Davidson Flexibility for States and Localities Act, which would allow for the city to use the unused CARES Act funding to offset budget shortfalls created by the pandemic.