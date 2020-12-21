Lima City Council passes ordinance for preliminary budget appropriations

An ordinance was passed during Lima City Council Monday night that will cover expenses before the 2021 budget is finalized.
Council approved two ordinances that will cover costs for the first three months of the 2021 calendar year.
The first ordinance passed transferred funds from the 2020 budget for budget appropriations for 2021.
These funds will cover costs such as salaries, expenditures, and other city matters.
The finance committee will be putting together and presenting a 2021 budget for City Council to vote on by late February. The funds transferred to the budget appropriations will cover costs during this time.