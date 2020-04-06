Lima City Council passes revised union contract

Lima City Council held its second virtual meeting to finalize the vote on a contract that would allow the mayor to enter into a bargaining agreement with a Lima labor union.

Council initially rejected the ordinance with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, in March. After giving the union time to correct issues they had with the contract, council has voted to enter into the agreement. The director of the Lima Public Works Department says he and his department appreciate that a consensus was met on what is fair for their employees.

"In these times that the community really counts on city services, these are the people that go out despite the virus and make sure that they take care of our needs."

At the meeting, council also discussed the winter wrap up report for lima parks, recreation, and forestry. Director Richard Stolly says they plan to continue with their spring and summer programming activities. Adjustments will be made to the schedule to meet social distancing regulations.

 

