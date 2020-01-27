Lima City Council receives update on housing study

Late last year, a housing survey was conducted and on Monday night, council received an update on those findings. President and founder of Harsany and Associates presented the data at council.
He found that Lima had a lot of strengths like economic growth and educational opportunities. However he also found that homes are in need of revitalization, there is an increase in vacancies and Lima has an older housing stock.
Close to 35% of the housing in Lima was built before 1940 and 12% of them were built in the last four decades. Harsany hopes to help the city addresses these issues.
“We want to build that housing at price points that both affordable to current residents but that are also attracted to people that are coming into the city already for work or that are living in the surrounding area so that they we have a mix of people that are well-housed within the city,” said Doug Harsany, the Harsany and Associates president.
Harsany has suggested creating a task force to help resolve the housing issues in the city.