An ordinance will now go into its third reading at Lima City Council.
Ordinance 240-20 would provide support for small businesses and provide rental assistance for individuals struggling with paying rent. The ordinance would also approve $500,000 in funding for a permanent building for homeless families.
Some city council members have brought up concerns on whether or not the city would be responsible for funding for the permanent building for homeless families.
During this past week's city council meetings, almost half of council members voted "no" on the ordinance.
"It's not that I want to not help out homeless families, it's just that I have seen too many times where these types of ventures start out with great intentions and have their own funding, they won't need any further funding from the city... and in three to five years they come back and the city is basically shamed into providing funding for these things," explained John Nixon, President of Lima City Council. "And I just think that its a start down a bad road."
Another concern raised by council members was the original designation for the funding. The funds were provided as a COVID-19 relief money, and any construction on a building would not begin until the latter half of 2021.
"The intent of the COVID money is to give COVID relief. To me, that seems that it out to be more immediate and more specifically addressing COVID response as opposed to trying to solve a homeless problem for a community at large on a long-term basis," Nixon stated.
A discussion was held during city council to repurpose the money. If a proposal were to be approved, then the new ordinance would need to go through a public hearing. The process might delay the passing of the ordinance by 3-4 weeks.
"I don't want to do that, because there are two components of this package that I support 100%," Nixon explained. "That is aid to small businesses, and aid for rental assistance... its just the larger component that we can't separate out... you can't vote yes on the first two things, and no on that."
Lima City Council will next meet on January 4th, 2021. The ordinance will appear for its third and final reading during that meeting.