Lima City Council to vote for pandemic bonuses for city employees

Lima, OH (WLIO) - During the December 5th meeting, Lima City Council moved the ordinance to another reading to further clarify the different requirements that certain city employees needed to receive a one-time discretionary bonus of $1,000 for doing essential work during the pandemic. According to city officials, under the requirements that have been set, there are over 200 employees that would qualify for the bonus. The total amount of the bonuses will not exceed $420,000.
Mayor Sharetta Smith announced her estimated general fund budget for 2023 is $46 million. She says that the expenditures will help continue the positive momentum of the city and restore, protect, and enhance the essential services for the community. She is also asking that council approve a one percent merit increase in pay for appointed administrative staff next year.
Council will be voting to raise the stormwater utility rate from $5.27 to $5.90 per month gradually over the next five years. Because of additional EPA mandates and rising operational costs the increase is needed.
Lima will be going after an ODOT grant for Phase 2 of the Downtown Streetscape Project. The funding will help turn Central Avenue from Elm to Wayne Streets from a two-lane one-way street, to a one-lane one-way street with a separate bike lane and parking. The project also includes new sidewalks and decorative lighting. The estimated total cost of the project is $4.3 million and will not start until approximately 2024.
The Lima Police Department is looking at a contract to get 12 cameras and place them at various locations around the city for an automatic license plate detection system. Flock Safety Group out of Atlanta is the only company to sell this type of system and will be able to notify police if a vehicle is located that matches one in a nationwide database connected to a wanted person, missing or exploited child, or other criminal activity.
Plus, the Allen County Commissioners will be at the meeting to discuss the collaborations between the city and the county on different projects.
Lima City Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday, December 19th in council chambers.
