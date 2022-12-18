Lima City Council to vote for pandemic bonuses for city employees

Lima, OH (WLIO) - During the December 5th meeting, Lima City Council moved the ordinance to another reading to further clarify the different requirements that certain city employees needed to receive a one-time discretionary bonus of $1,000 for doing essential work during the pandemic. According to city officials, under the requirements that have been set, there are over 200 employees that would qualify for the bonus. The total amount of the bonuses will not exceed $420,000.

Mayor Sharetta Smith announced her estimated general fund budget for 2023 is $46 million. She says that the expenditures will help continue the positive momentum of the city and restore, protect, and enhance the essential services for the community. She is also asking that council approve a one percent merit increase in pay for appointed administrative staff next year.

