Lima City Council to vote on Enterprise Zone Agreement for Logoplaste

Lima City Council will be voting on a 75%, 10-year Enterprise Zone Agreement for Logoplaste Lima, so they can build a 100,000 square foot industrial manufacturing and distribution facility on Commerce Parkway. The building is expected to cost around $5 million, and the company is looking at putting in over $30 million worth of equipment and machinery. Logoplaste is looking to hire around 51 full-time positions within the first 3 years of operation.
Council members will have a second reading to allow Verizon to place an antenna on the city's water tower on Paul Street across from the Husky Refinery. The antenna would increase the 5G service to the south side of Lima. The city would be paid $18,000 a year for the use of the water tower.
The Lima Police Department will be giving the council an update on calls for service at places that sell alcohol.
Council will be voting on a resolution to rename the Jameson overpass, the William A. Fowler Memorial Bridge. Fowler grew up in Lima and was the 1983 recipient of the Noble Prize for Physics. The students at South Science and Technology have been working on this to honor the legacy of Doctor Fowler.
The council meeting will be on zoom and residents can watch the meeting on Spectrum 1021 Monday night at 7 pm.