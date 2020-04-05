Lima City council to vote on new contract with AFSCME 1002

Lima City Council will hold another virtual meeting on Monday, and one thing they will be voting on is a new contract with a Lima labor union.
An agreement has been finalized between the administration and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees 1002. On March 20th, the council voted to reject the contract, because the administration had issues with that version of the multi-year contract. But after more discussions, AFSCME representatives and city officials came up with a new deal. The last contract was approved in 2017 which included pay increases for employees, but they also had to contribute more to their health plan. Details of the agreement that will be presented to the council have not been released yet. Council will also be hearing from the Allen County Crime Victim Services about the "Are You OK?" telephone reassurance program. The council meeting will begin at 7 on Monday night, residents can watch on GTV 2 on Spectrum 1021.