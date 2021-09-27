Lima City Council votes on historic structure

Council met Monday evening to discuss a resolution to classify a building as historic.
Lima City Council met to approve the designation of the 113-115 East Spring Street building as a historic structure. The building was purchased by Heaphy Harmony redevelopment and will undergo renovations before being turned into a business. This designation will allow the developers to apply for tax credits through the state to help with the cost of the renovation, which is all part of the revitalization effort going on in downtown Lima.
Susan Crotty, Community Development Director said, “The city is very happy that we can assist with the designation of historic structures because we want to preserve our history first and foremost, but it will also help with redevelopment activities and will help attract people, consumers downtown with the restaurants and entertainment facilities.”
Council also approved of a resolution to memorialize the late Estella Cooper for her work in the community.