Lima City Council will vote to establish Community Improvement Corporation Monday

Lima City Council will be voting on creating Community Improvement Corporation for Lima. The CIC will be used to develop and rehab housing in the city. $3,000,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act is proposed to be used by the CIC if approved. The CIC will oversee money for home repairs, buy deteriorating homes for rehab, remove blighted homes, and the revitalization of neighborhoods.
Councilors will get a letter from the mayor talking about the rest proposed distribution of funds from the American Rescue Plan. Lima will receive over $26 million in federal dollars over this year and next. Around $9.5 million will be used to recover revenue losses that the city had during the pandemic. $4 million could be used to replace the community pool, while other funding could expand the streetscape project, and various curbs and sidewalk projects. A public meeting which hasn’t been scheduled yet will be held to discuss the use of the funding.
Because of the increase of interest in redeveloping property in the downtown area, Lima is looking at rezoning the area between Main Street on the west and the railroad tracks on the east and the Ottawa River on the south to just north of Wayne Street as Class one Business, which will allow buildings in that area to be used for entertainment, restaurants, and general retail as part of the downtown revitalization.
And finally, the Black Ministerial Alliance has city council to rename South Main Street between 4th and 10th streets in honor of Pastor C.M. Manley. Pastor Manley started in ministry in 1967 at New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. He recently celebrated 54 years in the pulpit. Besides the ministry, Manley helped established a youth training center, election hall, and car care center. Lima City Council will meet Monday night at 7 pm in the council chambers.