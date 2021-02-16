Lima City officials urge property owners to clean sidewalks as soon as possible

The shoveling of your sidewalk comes hand in hand with all this snowfall.
The City of Lima does require by ordinance that the property owner is responsible for removing any snow or ice from their sidewalks for safety purposes. Sidewalks are used by the public and if they aren’t clean it causes people to walk in the streets. The city gets complaints about not being able to use the sidewalks in both residential and business areas after a snow event.
Lima Community Development Director Susan Crotty explains, “We try to be understanding especially with a snow event like we just had. We know that people have to try and get to work, or they may not be able to get to it right away. But, we do ask everybody to make sure they clean it as soon as possible because again we do get complaints, we do get concerns from neighbors and residents and we do have to act on those.”
Fines can reach up to $350 if you have been cited before and just refuse to comply.