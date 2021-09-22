Lima City Planning Commission talks re-zoning

The City Planning Commission met Wednesday afternoon to discuss the re-zoning of downtown Lima.
The City Planning Commission approved of a resolution to send a proposal to City Council which will change the zoning of the area to the east of Main Street, to the West of the railroad tracks near Jackson Street, to the north of the Ottawa River, and to the South the railroad tracks near Pearl Street from First Industrial and Class 2 Business to Class 1 Business.
They also approved a resolution to send a proposal to council that would change the definition of the word “bar” to allow for bars that do not serve food to operate in Class 1 Business zones. This is in an effort to revitalize the downtown area.
Mayor David Berger said, “What we’re seeing is a renewed interest in the downtown being a place as a destination of folks to spend leisure time activities that includes restaurants, that includes the kinds of entertainment venues that we’re seeing developed.”
Businesses currently in the area that will be re-zoned will be grandfathered in and can continue with business.