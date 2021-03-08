Lima City School art teachers exhibiting at ArtSpace/Lima

They teach what they love, and the Lima City School arts faculty now has their own artwork on display.
“Better Together” is a show highlighting work in a variety of forms done by the school district’s art teachers. The Ellen Nelson Gallery of ArtSpace/Lima is hosting the exhibit with pieces ranging from painting to sculpture and jewelry to glassware. It’s a show that allows these educators to create.
Director of Arts and Magnet Programs Kristin Lee adds, “We’re very fortunate that they had an opening in their gallery schedule. We have a partnership with ArtSpace and they were very kind to let us have a faculty exhibit there. We think it’s very important to know that our teachers do their own craft. They are artists as well as educators.”
That show opens on March 9th during ArtSpace hours. There is also an exhibit of these instructors’ students at the Allen County Museum. These works of art are from students in 5th through 8th grades at Lima City Schools. The Allen County Museum opening is Thursday, March 11th at 6:30 p.m.