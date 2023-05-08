Press Release from Lima City Schools: The Lima City Schools’ next treasurer will be a familiar face to the district.
The school board voted Monday night to hire Heather Sharp to fill its vacant treasurer position. She replaces Shelly Reiff, who left the district in January. An interim has been with the district since.
Sharp worked for the Lima City Schools from 2002 until 2018. She began as an administrative assistant and in 2013, moved to the Treasurer’s Office, where she was the accounting supervisor.
Sharp left the district is 2018 to become the assistant treasurer at the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center in Paulding County. Most recently, she has been the assistant treasurer at the Allen County Educational Service Center.
The school board interviewed multiple candidates for the position. Sharp will begin May 22.