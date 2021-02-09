Lima City School students learn about past pandemics

Lima City Schools students learned more about past pandemics as part of this year's Stardust: the William Fowler Science Series.
An Ohio State Lima professor talked about his research of local responses to pandemics in the past, like yellow fever and influenza across the years in the Americas. A Mercy Health nurse practitioner also spoke on his time in Africa during the Ebola outbreak.
The William Fowler Science Series is collaboration between the city, Lima City Schools and Ohio State Lima, and not only gives students a chance to learn more about the series' theme, but also about the research that professors do.
"They get to learn that those professors at colleges do things besides just stand in the classroom and teach - they do research and they have students that do research with them, which I think a lot of kids, when they think about going into the sciences when they go to college, don’t think about the fact that they could be a part of the act of research that’s going on right now," said Jessica Spencer, science teacher for grades 6-8 at South Science and Technology Magnet. "That’s been really enlightening for the students to be able to see science in action from those people who come and talk to them."
This is the sixth installment for the William Fowler Science Series.