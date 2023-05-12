Lima City School students show their appreciation of law enforcement with assembly

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City School elementary students spent their Friday afternoon celebrating law enforcement officers.
Several elementary schools, including Liberty Arts Magnet, South, Heritage, Independence, Unity, and West, held an assembly to honor National Police Week. Students and officers from the Lima Police Department, Allen County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local hospital security participated in dance parties. The children gifted each department with a cake and "Thank You" banners signed by them to show their appreciation.
"This is actually our fifth year doing Police Appreciation, this assembly. And it's just a way for us to give back to show appreciation for all the officers that serve in our community and to build that positive relationship between them, our students, and staff here at school and throughout the district," said Stacey Barker, principal of Heritage Elementary.
"I think this assembly is very important to show kids that we are approachable. There's a lot of news out there saying that you know, avoid police officers and promoting a lot of fear. So, we want them to never be afraid of us, to be approachable, and to just know that we're human. We're someone they can trust, someone they can interact with, and have a lot of fun with too," commented Damian Tibbs, Allen County Sheriff's Deputy and resource office for Allen County schools.
The staff and students at Lima City's elementary schools plan to top this year's National Police Week pep rally, as their goal is to make each one better than the last.