Lima City School Students taking part in the 7th "William A. Fowler Science Series - Stardust 2021"

It’s the seventh year of the “William A. Fowler Science Series” with Stardust 2021 and it has students focusing on the sustainability of recycling in our society.
More than 150 students from the Lima City Schools and OSU Lima spent the day learning from history about how recycling has changed over the years. Keynote speaker Bart Elmore is an Ohio State University Associate Professor of Environmental History and believes the system is not working. He has faith in this generation to make the changes to make it work again.
Elmore adds, “What we see from history is a system of recycling that’s broken in so many ways in the United States. I think 30% of PET plastic bottles in the United States is recycled so most of the plastic bottles that we consume end up in landfills and natural parks, you name it. 70%, that to me is a broken system.”
Also at Monday's event, the Lima City Schools honored Mayor David Berger by presenting him a certificate of a star named after him. He was influential in getting the “Fowler Science Series” started and school officials didn’t want that to go unnoticed as he leaves the mayor’s seat. You can know look to the stars and view “Mayor Dave”.