Lima City School Students tour The Met as part of new Explorer program

A new program at Lima City Schools has middle schoolers looking toward their future.
A small group of students from Liberty Arts Magnet visited The Met in downtown Lima. They got the chance to visit with co-owner Rob Nelson to learn about the restaurant business. The 8th graders are part of a new “Explorer” program stemming from the Boy Scouts of America to get young adults to look at possible career choices. Nelson shared stories about his experiences with hospitality, marketing and financing with this Lima hot spot and the students were excited to listen and learn.
Noelle Warnement says, “I’ll take this into, you know, planning out what I want to do in my future and it could possibly help me with starting my own business if I choose to do that.”
Caleb Keys says, “I’m just really happy that I could experience, and get the experience to learn about finances and business owning and all that.”
Rob Nelson added, “Opening a restaurant is not easy, however, you can be successful and that you should follow your passion. So even though if you're growing up and you don’t think that whatever the profession you're in is the one - just give it some time. Who knows. You never know what doors going to open up or what person you’re going to meet that’s going to help open that next door for you so you can be happy and productive and a good civil member of society.”
Nelson also touched upon restoring old buildings to promote downtown business growth.