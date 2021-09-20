Lima City School Superintendent is inviting parents to meet her and other school officials for conversation

Bus stops aren’t just for kids anymore. The Lima City Schools is inviting parents to stop at 4 special bus stops in the coming days.
Lima School Superintendent Jill Ackerman and the District's treasurer will be on hand to answer any questions parents may have concerning the schools and their upcoming renewal levy on the November ballot. This is a way for them to get to know parents and start a line of communication in a casual setting.
Superintendent Jill Akerman explains, “So, they can pull in and they can get out and they can ask questions. We can talk about school funding. We can talk about our renewal levy that’s not a new tax that will be on the ballot in November. We can answer any questions about anything from COVID protocols to education. So, we just want to make ourselves available to the community in the community.
The school bus stops start this Wednesday with one at Robb Park from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm. There will be others in the coming weeks as listed below. There will be snacks and “Spartan” gear to be handed out.
Wednesday, September 22 Robb Park 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm
Wednesday, September 29 Westgate Entertainment Center 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm
Monday, October 4 MLK Park (lot across from health center) 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm
Tuesday, October 12 Kewpee East 8:30 am to 9:30 am