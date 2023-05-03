Lima City Schools and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities team up for expo at Lima Senior

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An expo to help students with disabilities took place at Lima Senior High School on Wednesday.
This week is In-Demand Jobs Week across the state, and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities and school personnel came together, to hold an event that will empower students to reach for the stars. The focus of the event is to energize participating students and provide them with valuable information. Spartans were able to network with various local employers and participate in industry-specific sessions. Some local employers represented included Ohio State Lima and Lima Memorial Health System.
"We're just really excited to work with any students or any adults that we can who have a disability. Our goal as an agency is if you have a disability and you need help finding, keeping, or advancing in a job, we want to help you do that. And we have counselors all over the state to provide those services," said Jacob Karnes, business relations specialist at Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities.
This was the state's sixth annual In-Demand Jobs Week, and over 70 Lima senior upperclassmen and women participated.