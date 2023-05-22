Lima City Schools and OSU Lima teaming up to get more books into the hands of students

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new partnership between Lima City Schools and Ohio State Lima is putting more books in the hands of students.
Recognizing the importance of literacy in children, Ohio State Lima's Education Club held a "Reading For All" campaign this past spring with a book fair and an online fundraiser. Thanks to support from the community, the club exceeded its funding goal allowing the purchase of additional books for Lima City Schools. Some of those books will be stocked on the Spartan Ride Bus which is set to travel across Lima neighborhoods this summer, keeping kids plugged in while away from the classroom.
"I really hope that it helps with bridging that learning gap that happens during the summer months. We also have other learning opportunities coming up in different summer camps through the Lima City Schools. So these books just help support that whole mission of making sure the kids are learning all the time, even during the summer," said Laura Wells- Parent, federal programs coordinator at Lima City Schools.
"Children having access to books to be able to sit down and read starting as young as possible really gives them that access to find enjoyment in reading and not making it such a challenge," said Brianne Ballenger, OSU Lima Education Club president.
The Ohio State Lima Education Club says they plan on holding a similar campaign next school year to tackle the issue of childhood literacy.