Lima City Schools and parent volunteers hold event to encourage students to keep learning over summer

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - While local kids are counting down the final seconds until summer break, local educators and school volunteers still want students to keep practicing their skills for the next school year.

Friday afternoon at the Children's Garden, Lima City Schools and parent volunteers held a Spartan Ride Summer Kickoff to promote continued learning for students over the summer. The event is targeted at kindergarten through fourth graders with free resources available for English and reading comprehension, mathematics, social studies, science, and art. Families also received free giveaways and visited the Spartan ride bus. With students away from the classroom for several weeks, these free education kits to families will help to give students a nice head start for the next school year.

"If we can keep what they've retained at the end of the school year, we can grow quicker and keep the information sharp and fresh. In that way, they're building more information, and they can always learn in fun ways over the summer, so we can incorporate fun with our learning," stated Sara Julian, parent mentor & parent liaison at Lima City Schools.

Julian also advises making the learning fun as some kids may not realize they are learning while engaging in fun activities. If you missed Friday's event, be on the lookout on the Lima City Schools' Facebook page for announcements on the next Spartan Ride events.

