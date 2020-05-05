Lima City Schools announce times for seniors to come pick up belongings

Lima City Schools has released times for seniors to come in and pick up belongings left behind after Governor DeWine shut down schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seniors with last names A to K are Monday, May 11th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Seniors with last names L to Z are Tuesday, May 12th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. They are to enter the school from the athletic entrance on the east side of the building. Use sidewalks and maintain social distancing. Students can also return textbooks and devices along with making fee payments. School officials are still working on dates and times for the rest of the student body.