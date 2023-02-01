Lima City Schools announces the construction of two career tech buildings at former Emerson Schools site

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools announced that they will be building two buildings on the former site of Emerson Schools building lot for their Ag and Outdoor Occupations and Engineering Technology Programs.

The cost is nearly 3 million dollars and will be paid for through CARES act fund. Both programs have outgrown their space at Lima Senior and these new buildings will give engineering students a great opportunity to learn about robotics and 3D printing, and the Ag students will be able to learn welding skills and work at an on-site greenhouse.

