Lima City Schools announces the construction of two career tech buildings at former Emerson Schools site

LIMA, OH (WLIO) -Lima City Schools announced that they will be building two buildings on the former site of Emerson Schools building lot for their Ag and Outdoor Occupations and Engineering Technology Programs.
The cost is nearly 3 million dollars and will be paid for through CARES act fund. Both programs have outgrown their space at Lima Senior and these new buildings will give engineering students a great opportunity to learn about robotics and 3D printing, and the Ag students will be able to learn welding skills and work at an on-site greenhouse.
“It is a great location and a wonderful neighborhood and it just seemed like a perfect opportunity to really take advantage of that, grow these programs,” says Superintendent Jill Ackerman, Lima City Schools. “Which opens up space here for possible expansions of career tech as well.”
The different career tech areas were developed with the students’ interests in mind and also workforce needs in the community, which the students are seeing the benefits of.
“We have a lot of connections with a lot of businesses in the community. Where our students, especially coming into their Senior year are setting up interviews and are getting ready to be employed prior to graduation,” says Courtnee Morris, Director of Career and Technical Education, Lima City Schools. “And so we have worked different schedules out, where our students instead of going into their career tech program, once they have learned all of their skills necessary for certain jobs, are going out and working during the school day and able to really get their foot in the door and a step ahead of students that may have to wait until May till they graduate.”
Around 85 percent of the junior class is enrolled in one of the 12 career tech programs available to Lima Senior Students, and the school district is also giving their sophomores a chance to experience a little bit of the career tech programs before they fully commit their junior year and that is seeing positive results.
“Maybe for the first in their education they have really found a passion, so that is valuable,” says Principal Tyler Turner, Lima Senior. “There is also situations where they have tried different environments and found out that it is not for them and that is meaningful too. We just want students to explore every avenue, so they know the path that they are on is the best fit.”
The Ag and Outdoor Occupations and Engineering Technology programs will be starting in their new space at the start of the 2024 school year.
Officials announced the Emerson plan and upcoming events to highlight the school’s Career Tech programs during a Wednesday press conference to kickoff Career Tech Month.
Both of these growing programs are in need of more space than is currently available at the high school. The Engineering building will allow more space for things like robotics, 3D printing and CNC machines. It will allow the program to delve into the many disciplines of engineering and job opportunities. The building will include classroom and open spaces, as well as a conference room.
The Ag building will provide much needed space to bring in equipment and for students to learn welding, wood working and other skills. There will also be a greenhouse with hydroponics on the site as well as outside space for planting and working with large farm equipment.
The goal is to sometimes bring middle school students out to use the buildings.
A Taste of Career Tech
“A Taste of Career Tech” is an opportunity for the public to come for a free lunch at Lima Senior’s Spartan Inn and then tour the school’s Career Tech Programs.
There will be two options: Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Wednesday, Feb. 22. Lunch prepared by Lima Senior culinary students will begin at 11 a.m., with the tour beginning by 11:45 a.m.
The tour will include short visits to all of Lima Senior’s 12 programs: Ag and Outdoor Occupations, Audio Engineering, Auto Technology, Construction Trades, Culinary and Food Service Management, Early Childhood Education, Engineering
Technology, Graphic Communications, Marketing Education, Patient Care Technology, Skills X and Welding and Metal Fabrication.