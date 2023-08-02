August 2, 2023 Press Release from Lima City Schools: The Lima City Schools will hold the district’s annual Back to School Celebration and School Supply Giveaway from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 8, at MLK Park, 441 E. Eighth St.
Thanks to businesses, organizations and individuals in the community, students will be able to select a book bag and then go through a line to get the supplies they need to start the school year.
The event will again include a picnic meal for families. Lima Police Department will grill hot dogs at the park and Neighborhood Relief will have freezer pops and water.
There will also be music by iHeart Radio, games and activities thanks to Westgate Entertainment, and the Lima Senior Face Painters.
New this year will be short 3-on-3 basketball games, as youth are invited to face off against boys and girls Lima Senior basketball players. Students can also play kickball with School Resource Officers.
The Spartan Health Center will be at the park, along with Lima Memorial Health System with bike safety and nutrition activities and information. Other community resources will also be on hand.
The district will also distribute limited weekend meal bags through the Governor’s Weekend Meal Program
Special thanks to our top $1,000 sponsors Bob Evans Farms and Cenovus Lima Refinery.
Other partners include: Aktion Club, Altrusa International, Cat Sarno, Charles Rivers Laboratories, Citizens National Bank, Denise Cook, Gordon Food Service, Grace Community Church, Lima Kiwanis Club, Lima Congress of School Administrative Personnel, Lima Education Association, Mercy Health, Neighborhood Relief, Nickles Bakery, OAPSE, Peacock Water, Phillips Family, Reineke Nissan, Reiter Dairy, Rightway Food Service, Salvation Army, Sam’s Club, Sisters in Service Community Foundation of the Sigma Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Taylor Kia of Lima, Trinity United Methodist Church and several other individual donors. Thanks also to the City of Lima for the use of MLK Park.
The district will continue to accept donated supplies at 600 E Wayne St. (bus garage) until Friday.