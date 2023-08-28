Lima City Schools breaks ground on two new building projects

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony for its upcoming agriculture and outdoor occupations and engineering technology campus.
Two new buildings will be built at the old Emerson Elementary School site to accommodate different programs. The engineering building will provide additional space for robotics, 3D printing, and other machines, while the ag building will provide enough room for students to learn woodworking and welding skills. A greenhouse with hydroponics will also be constructed on the campus, and outdoor areas will be available for planting and working with farm equipment.
"The COVID ESSER funding from the federal government is what is funding this entire project. When we were granted that allocation, we had to write a grant for that allocation to the Ohio Department of Education, so we wrote to do this project and then that was approved," explained Jill Ackerman, superintendent of Lima City Schools.
Both structures are anticipated to be completed by the beginning of the 2024-2025 academic year.