Lima City Schools continuing their "Meet Us at the Bus Stop" events

Lima City Schools are continuing their conversations with the community and say they are happy with the attendance.
The “Meet Us at the Bus Stop” program was at Martin Luther King Junior Park Monday afternoon talking with people about a variety of things from getting to school on time to the upcoming tax renewal levy. Whether those stopping by have students in the district or live in the city officials say it’s just good to get a conversation started.
Lima City School Superintendent Jill Ackerman explains, “People like to have conversations. They’re willing to listen. They ask questions about funding. Where do my tax dollars go? Which is very important for people to know. We talk a lot about attendance and the importance of getting kids to school on time. We share some statistics with them about missing 2 days a month being equivalent to 10-percent of a school year.”
There are Two “Meet Us at the Bus Stop” events next week on Tuesday, October 12th at Kewpee East and Thursday, October 14th at Robb Park.