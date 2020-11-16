Lima City Schools enter into memorandum of understanding with teachers union

Lima City School Teachers will be compensated for teaching in multiple formats this year.
The Lima City School Board entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Lima Education Association that will pay teachers compensation for also teaching in a digital format.
"They are extremely resilient and flexible in wanting to be able to serve all kids," said Jill Ackerman, Lima City Schools Superintendent. "We feel as a district that it is very important for us to take that CARES act money, provide some financial compensation for our teachers for all the work they are doing above and beyond."
Previously, the board and the teachers union had an agreement on compensation for the first quarter of the school year. The new memorandum of understanding would cover the second quarter of the school year.
Also at the school board meeting, the board accepted a grant fund from the Community Development Block Grant Project to develop a "Youth After-School Program".